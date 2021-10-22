Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. Fox Factory posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

