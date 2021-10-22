Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,682,506. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $577,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

