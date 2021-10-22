Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.
Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,682,506. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.
Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
