Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Argus

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price raised by analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,682,506. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after buying an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after buying an additional 713,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

