Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $143,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 794,478 shares of company stock worth $209,278,475. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.60. 53,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $295.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

