Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $34.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $417.28. The stock had a trading volume of 85,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,061. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.37 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.48 and its 200-day moving average is $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

