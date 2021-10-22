Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,716 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.93. 210,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,374,846. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

