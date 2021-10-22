Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 277 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $201.08. 58,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,083. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.33 and a 12 month high of $201.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.38. The company has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

