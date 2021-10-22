Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.11

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $10.20. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 10,608 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a P/E ratio of 145.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.