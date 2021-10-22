Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,639.60

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,639.60 ($34.49) and traded as low as GBX 2,590 ($33.84). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,670 ($34.88), with a volume of 31,537 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDEV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,607.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,639.60. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

