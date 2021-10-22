Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 193.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 195,717 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $162.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $101.52 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

