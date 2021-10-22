Frontier Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,431,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Unilever by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 380.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

