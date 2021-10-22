Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

