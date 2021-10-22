Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,485,000 after purchasing an additional 226,377 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $108.93 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

