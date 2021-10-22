Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $10,126,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.