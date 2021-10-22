Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $3,278,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.93.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,843.83 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,876.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,641.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

