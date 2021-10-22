Frontier Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Intuit by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $578.35 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

