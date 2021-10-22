FY2021 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.07 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

