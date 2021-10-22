FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.42.

NYSE:FRC opened at $214.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $122.73 and a 1-year high of $215.30.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

