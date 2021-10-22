FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.