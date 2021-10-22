FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistra in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.10). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VST. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.