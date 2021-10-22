FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Increased by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

CMA stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

