Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in SAP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP opened at $139.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.93. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

