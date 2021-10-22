Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,000 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 122.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after buying an additional 37,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.20 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

