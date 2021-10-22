GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE GATX opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.