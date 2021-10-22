Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $148.31

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.31 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.10). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 159.60 ($2.09), with a volume of 362,195 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.31. The company has a market capitalization of £435.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Genel Energy’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

Genel Energy Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.