Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $452.20

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.20 and traded as high as $468.92. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $468.42, with a volume of 172 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.75.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.66 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

