Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,576. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.04.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

