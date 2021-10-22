Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.600-$6.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.60-6.65 EPS.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,364. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

