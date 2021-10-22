Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GGB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 103.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

