Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 269,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,578. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

