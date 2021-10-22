GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0636 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $8,809.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,532.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.54 or 0.06503160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.29 or 0.00317670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.33 or 0.01019826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00089315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.26 or 0.00441508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00281112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00252356 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

