GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.08.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last ninety days. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after buying an additional 5,947,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in GoHealth by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,079,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

