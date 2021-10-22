Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) Insider Malcolm Alec Burne Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (LON:GPM) insider Malcolm Alec Burne bought 25,000 shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($15,024.82).

Shares of LON:GPM opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.73. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 65.24 ($0.85).

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

