Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $275.35 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,284 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 9.39% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $275,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,060,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 477,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,840,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

