Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,607,007 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $222,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

