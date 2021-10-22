Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 558,999 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Camden Property Trust worth $239,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $58,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $159.43.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

