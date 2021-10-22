Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSHD stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.83. 284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,323. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 442.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.89.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock worth $24,263,631 over the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Goosehead Insurance worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

