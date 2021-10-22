Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.09. 98,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,371. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $7,181,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.