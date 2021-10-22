Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Trading Up 0.8%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 129.50 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69). Approximately 713,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 386,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.68).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.52. The company has a market cap of £567.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60.

In other news, insider David Stevenson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

