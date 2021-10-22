Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $22,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 102,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,311. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

