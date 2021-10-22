Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Guild by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHLD traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 2,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,370. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guild will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

