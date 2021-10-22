Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 26,707 shares.The stock last traded at $13.69 and had previously closed at $13.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Guild alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $838.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.58.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.