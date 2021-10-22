Haven Protocol Market Cap Hits $111.17 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $111.17 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.54 or 0.00012400 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,826.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.91 or 0.06539743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00316035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $620.97 or 0.01020880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00089685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.19 or 0.00439260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.10 or 0.00281297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00254581 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,738,648 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

