HBK Investments L P Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.75. The company has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $161.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

