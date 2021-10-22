HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.72, RTT News reports. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to $17.200-$17.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $17.20-17.80 EPS.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.01. 34,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.90. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $121.91 and a fifty-two week high of $263.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,093 shares of company stock worth $14,526,068 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

