Head-To-Head Analysis: Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Banco de Chile and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 23.24% 13.93% 1.17% American Business Bank 32.41% N/A N/A

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco de Chile and American Business Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile $3.42 billion 2.54 $564.17 million $1.29 13.33 American Business Bank $98.80 million 3.48 $28.77 million N/A N/A

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banco de Chile and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco de Chile presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.98%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Banco de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats American Business Bank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases. The Treasury segment comprises securities portfolio, derivatives positions, and currency trading. The Subsidiaries segment corresponds to companies and corporations controlled by the bank. The company was founded on October 28, 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

