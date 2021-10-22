Head to Head Comparison: Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and The India Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 8.29 -$1.87 million $0.81 14.31 The India Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The India Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and The India Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 112.35% 9.73% 5.24% The India Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of The India Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The India Fund has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. The India Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The India Fund has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. The India Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Capital and The India Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 The India Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.72%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than The India Fund.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats The India Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the IFC Investable India Index. The India Fund, Inc. was formed on December 27, 1993 and is domiciled in the Singapore.

