Head-To-Head Survey: Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) and Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

11.4% of Summit Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Royalty Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Summit Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Royalty Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summit Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Pharma has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Therapeutics and Royalty Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Therapeutics -350.72% -96.34% -64.88% Royalty Pharma 43.43% 13.02% 8.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Therapeutics and Royalty Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Therapeutics $20.17 million 24.43 -$52.70 million ($0.75) -6.75 Royalty Pharma $2.12 billion 10.73 $975.04 million $1.61 23.29

Royalty Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Therapeutics. Summit Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royalty Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Summit Therapeutics and Royalty Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Royalty Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67

Royalty Pharma has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.67%. Given Royalty Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Royalty Pharma is more favorable than Summit Therapeutics.

Summary

Royalty Pharma beats Summit Therapeutics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI. It also develops DDS-01 series to treat infection caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae through Discuva platform; and DDS-04 series to treat Enterobacteriaceae. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio includes royalties on approximately 45 commercial products and 5 development-stage product candidates in various therapeutic areas, such as rare disease, oncology, neurology, infectious disease, cardiology, and diabetes. The company has royalties on various product, such as Cystic fibrosis franchise, including Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko/Symkevi, and Trikafta/Kaftrio; HIV franchise comprising Atripla, Truvada, Emtriva, Complera, Stribild, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Symtuza, and Biktarvy; Tradjenta, Onglyza, Kombiglyze, Galvus, Eucreas, and Nesina; Tysabri, Imbruvica, Xtandi, Promacta, Farxiga/Onglyza, Prevymis, Emgality, Crysvita, Erleada, IDHIFA, Trodelvy, Nurtec ODT, Tazverik, and Evrysdi; and other products, such as Bosulif, Cimzia, Conbriza/Fablyn/Viviant, Entyvio, Lexiscan, Mircera, Myozyme, Nesina, Priligy, and Soliqua, as well as Tecfidera, Letairis, Lyrica, Remicade, Humira, Prezista, Rotateq, and Thalomid. Royalty Pharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.