Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

Shares of TSE:HWX opened at C$4.64 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.19 and a 12-month high of C$4.95. The stock has a market cap of C$938.61 million and a PE ratio of 116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$37.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

