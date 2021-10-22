Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 4755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34.

About Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

